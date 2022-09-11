iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,503,000.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.80. 552,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,043. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57.

