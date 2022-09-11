iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 305.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,432 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.79. 2,252,378 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

