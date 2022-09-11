iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1,321.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 875,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $219,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.89. The stock had a trading volume of 543,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,175. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average of $227.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

