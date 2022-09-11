iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,781,000 after buying an additional 507,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,397. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.85 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

