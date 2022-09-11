Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stake Lessened by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,560,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935,220 shares during the period. Jackson Financial makes up 1.6% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 8.65% of Jackson Financial worth $334,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 275.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after buying an additional 870,296 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,762. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

