Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $79.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $98.48 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,174,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

