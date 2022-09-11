Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

FRPT stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Freshpet by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Freshpet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

