Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
FRPT stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Freshpet by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Freshpet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
