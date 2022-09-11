Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CinCor Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for CinCor Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06).

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

CINC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

CINC opened at $29.70 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,742,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $16,663,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CinCor Pharma

In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000 over the last ninety days.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

