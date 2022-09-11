Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

