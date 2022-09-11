Jmac Enterprises LLC Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,442,000 after buying an additional 77,846 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

