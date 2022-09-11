Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

