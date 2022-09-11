Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 521 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $223.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

