Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,068,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

KIE opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

