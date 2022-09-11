Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. 5,501,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,296. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

