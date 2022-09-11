JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 47

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 21 ($0.25) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

EnQuest Price Performance

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 31.15 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £587.47 million and a PE ratio of 173.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.58. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45).

Insider Buying and Selling

About EnQuest

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 720,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £180,156.25 ($217,685.17). Insiders bought 4,649,696 shares of company stock valued at $112,612,031 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Stories

