JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 6,000

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,882 ($71.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.52. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,288.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

