JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air China from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Air China Stock Down 4.9 %

AICAF stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

