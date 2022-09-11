Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.0473 on Top Exchanges

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $247,617.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066077 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005396 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075256 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

