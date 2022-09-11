KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Trading 18.6% Higher This Week

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KCCPAD has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $13.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002077 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KCCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.