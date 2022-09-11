KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 360.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in KE were worth $166,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $220,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,071,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H Capital V GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $99,559,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 9,663,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,265,574. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of -2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

