KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stake Lifted by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 360.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519,869 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in KE were worth $166,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

KE Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 9,663,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,265,574. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of -2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.