Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 3.2% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after purchasing an additional 587,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,352 shares of company stock worth $69,216,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Price Performance

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

K opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.