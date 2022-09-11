Kenfarb & CO. Acquires Shares of 2,355 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

