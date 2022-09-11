Kenfarb & CO. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.6% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $354.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.