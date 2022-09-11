Kenfarb & CO. Invests $335,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

