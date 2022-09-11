Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.32. 4,086,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,354. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

