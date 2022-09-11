Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 4,706 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. 532,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,040. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

