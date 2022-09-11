Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 5,410 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. 17,161,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,622,642. The firm has a market cap of $402.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

