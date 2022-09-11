KeyCorp Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $145.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,308,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

