KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $710,584.00

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $23.40 million and $710,584.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. The official website for KLAYswap Protocol is klayswap.com. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

