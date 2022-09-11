Kleros Trading Down 1.4% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $16.61 million and $1.43 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,723.03 or 1.00080948 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036594 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.