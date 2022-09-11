KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNBE. Citigroup upped their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KNBE opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.68 and a beta of 0.37. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Insider Activity

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,848,000 after buying an additional 583,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,728,000 after buying an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after buying an additional 1,325,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,495,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth $69,733,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.