Kommunitas (KOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $352,901.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $352,901.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. The official website for Kommunitas is kommunitas.net. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

