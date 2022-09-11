Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

