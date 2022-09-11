Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,990 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Kyndryl worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 8.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.