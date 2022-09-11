Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $24,902.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

