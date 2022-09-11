Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,376. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $151,991.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $151,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,507 shares of company stock worth $1,067,467.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

