Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 129,063 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000. UDR accounts for approximately 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 532,359 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $47.98. 2,049,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,862. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

