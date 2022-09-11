Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 160,923 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,971 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.2% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 3.2 %

About Radius Global Infrastructure

RADI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 509,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

