Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,490 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

