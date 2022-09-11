Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after buying an additional 721,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

