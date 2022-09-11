Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of TWLO traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.19. 3,337,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,907. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

