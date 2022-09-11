Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.10 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,000. Extra Space Storage makes up 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after buying an additional 321,674 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.85. 718,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,399. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

