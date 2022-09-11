Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New $21.07 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,070,000. Prologis comprises about 0.7% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.63. 3,516,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

