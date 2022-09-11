Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.38. 356,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,142. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.10.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.