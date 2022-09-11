Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after buying an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 5,420,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

