Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,613 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 92,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,554,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 992.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

