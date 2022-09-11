Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,369 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,181,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

