Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 529,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,135. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.