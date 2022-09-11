Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 0.4% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $165,848.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00283526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000970 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001279 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.31 or 0.03063894 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

